Newark Airport Runway Reopens 13 Days Early

Newark Liberty International Airport is reopening a key runway today (June 2), 13 days ahead of schedule. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will visit the airport to highlight this development, which is expected to increase the number of flights taking off and landing per hour.

The runway, known as 4L-22R, had been closed since April 15 for rehabilitation work. The $121 million project involved resurfacing the runway, upgrading lighting systems, and improving drainage, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. These improvements aim to enhance safety and efficiency as the summer travel season approaches.

The closure had caused significant disruptions, with equipment issues and staffing shortages compounding the problem. According to Newsmax, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had limited flights starting May 20 due to these challenges. Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau stated that the goal is to relieve the inconvenience caused by these delays.

While the runway's reopening marks progress, it will close again on weeknights and weekends later this year to complete ongoing improvements. However, the airport's two other runways will remain operational during these times to minimize further impact.