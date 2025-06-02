NJ Police Warn of DMV Ticket Scam Targeting Drivers

New Jersey police are alerting residents about a scam involving fraudulent text messages claiming to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). These messages warn recipients of unpaid traffic tickets and threaten to suspend their licenses if they don't pay immediately. However, the DMV has not existed in New Jersey for over two decades; the state agency is now called the Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC).

According to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, these text messages are a phishing scam designed to steal personal and financial information. The messages often include fake legal codes and deadlines, urging recipients to click on a link to pay the supposed fines. The New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell (NJCCIC) has reported several incidents of this scam, which is similar to previous scams involving E-ZPass.

Officials emphasize that the MVC only uses text messages to remind customers about appointments and never requests payment through text. The MVC advises residents to ignore these messages, avoid clicking on any links, and report them as spam. They also recommend forwarding such texts to 7726 (SPAM) and reporting incidents to the Federal Trade Commission, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, and NJCCIC.

Local police and state officials continue to urge vigilance and remind the public that legitimate agencies will not request payment via unsolicited text messages.