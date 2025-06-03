Early Voting Begins Today for New Jersey Primary Elections

Early in-person voting for New Jersey's primary elections begins today (June 3) and will continue through Sunday (June 8). Registered voters affiliated with the Democratic or Republican parties can participate in the primary elections, or they can declare a party affiliation at the polls to vote. This year, voters will choose among 11 major party candidates vying to become the state's next governor, along with candidates in various local races and the New Jersey Assembly.

The early voting period offers flexibility, allowing voters to cast their ballots at designated polling locations across the state. According to NorthJersey.com, polling locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. No appointment is necessary for early voting.

In addition to in-person voting, voters can return their vote-by-mail ballots early at secure ballot drop boxes, via mail, or in person to their Board of Elections office. The primary election day is set for June 10.