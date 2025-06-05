Sussex County Set for 2025 NJ Law Enforcement Torch Run

Sussex County is gearing up for the 2025 New Jersey Law Enforcement Torch Run, which is part of a larger statewide effort to support Special Olympics New Jersey. The torch run will commence on Friday (June 6) in at Mountain Creek at 5:45am following NJ 94. Another leg of the run will start at the Wantage Police Department at 6:00am following NJ 23, before converging in Hamburg. From there, participants will proceed down US 23 to Ogdensburg. Law enforcement personnel will be present directing traffic.

The event is part of the 42nd Annual New Jersey Law Enforcement Torch Run, where over 3,000 officers, known as the "Guardians of the Flame," will run in 26 separate legs across the state. The run aims to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics New Jersey, which provides year-round sports training, competition, and health screenings to 22,000 athletes and Unified Partners. According to the Special Olympics New Jersey, these programs are offered free of charge, thanks to fundraising events like the Torch Run.

The Torch Run will culminate in the Special Olympics New Jersey Summer Games, held at The College of New Jersey from June 7-8. Since its inception in 1984, the Torch Run has grown significantly, with New Jersey officers raising over $2 million annually through various events. The Torch Run is recognized as one of the top grassroots fundraising efforts for Special Olympics worldwide.