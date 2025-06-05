Wawa Enforces Pre-Pay Policy for NJ Gas Customers

Starting this week, Wawa customers in New Jersey must pre-pay for gas before filling up, aligning with the company's policy in other states. This change applies to all payment methods, including cash, credit, and debit cards. Wawa, one of New Jersey's largest fuel retailers, aims to streamline the fueling process across its locations nationwide.

New Jersey remains the only state where customers are not allowed to pump their own gas. Despite this, the new pre-pay policy requires customers to specify the amount of fuel they want before the attendant begins pumping. If a customer requests more gas than their vehicle needs, attendants will provide change after the transaction.

According to News 12, the policy took effect on June 2. Wawa stated that this measure is intended to create a consistent experience for customers across all states. However, unlike in other states, New Jersey customers do not have the option to pump their own gas.

Some customers have expressed concerns about potential issues during busy periods, such as attendants forgetting to return change. Despite these concerns, Wawa is moving forward with the policy to ensure uniformity across its outlets.