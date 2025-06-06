Gov. Murphy Announces $430M Energy Bill Relief for NJ

Governor Phil Murphy has introduced a $430 million initiative aimed at providing relief on energy bills for New Jersey residents. Announced in Newark, the plan will ensure that all electric customers in the state receive a minimum of $100 off their energy bills this summer. Middle- and low-income residents could see deductions of up to $250.

The relief comes in response to rising energy costs, which saw an increase in electric bills starting June 1. State Senate Republican leaders have criticized the plan, labeling it a temporary fix to the ongoing issue of high energy costs. They argue that more comprehensive solutions are needed to address the root causes of these rising costs.

The New Jersey Utilities Association has expressed its willingness to collaborate with the governor's office to tackle the broader issue of energy affordability. The initiative reflects ongoing efforts by the state to manage and mitigate the financial burden of energy expenses on its residents.

The program aims to ease the financial strain on New Jerseyans during the summer months, with the governor's office working towards long-term solutions to stabilize energy prices.