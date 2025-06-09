Early Voting Ends in NJ as Primary Day Nears

Early voting has concluded in New Jersey, setting the stage for Tuesday's (June 10) primary elections, which are drawing national attention. Governor Phil Murphy is unable to seek a third term, making this a highly competitive race. President Trump nearly won New Jersey in 2024, adding to the political intrigue.

For the Republicans, former assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, who almost defeated Murphy in 2021, is the frontrunner. He has received President Trump's endorsement, which is expected to boost his campaign. Ciattarelli is competing against state Senator Jon Bramnick, contractor Justin Barbera, former Englewood Cliffs Mayor Mario Kranjac, and radio host Bill Spadea. Ciattarelli has expressed confidence, saying, "People are energized. They know that I’m going to unite the party" as reported by the New Jersey Monitor.

The Democratic primary is less clear-cut, with a crowded field including U.S. Representatives Mikie Sherrill and Josh Gottheimer, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, teachers' union president Sean Spiller, and former state Senate President Steve Sweeney. Sherrill is currently leading in public polls and has focused her campaign on affordability and resisting Trump administration policies. She stated, "Largely it’s both the concerns they have about Trump and Washington and the attack on our economy and our rights and freedoms" according to the New Jersey Monitor.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with the election results closely watched for indications of voter sentiment in response to President Trump's second term.