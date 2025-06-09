FAA to Limit Weekend Flights at Newark Airport Starting Sept. 1

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will begin capping the number of flights at Newark Liberty International Airport on weekends starting September 1. Arrivals and departures will be restricted to 28 per hour on weekends through December 31, 2025, due to ongoing runway construction. During weekdays, the limit will be 34 per hour through October 25, 2025.

The FAA's decision aims to maintain safety and reduce excessive flight delays caused by staffing and equipment challenges. The agency's move follows successful collaboration with airlines and the airport, which resulted in smoother travel during the Memorial Day holiday, according to the FAA.

United Airlines, which operates a major hub at Newark, reported improved on-time performance, with 79% of departures and 88% of arrivals being punctual between June 2 and June 5. United CEO Scott Kirby highlighted the availability of great airfare deals due to improved perceptions of Newark, encouraging travelers to book their vacations now.

The runway 4-Left/22-Right, which had been closed since mid-April for repairs, reopened ahead of schedule, contributing to more efficient operations. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced plans to modernize airport technology and increase air traffic controller staffing to further improve operations. He also mentioned a new fiber line being developed by Verizon to enhance communication between Philadelphia and New York, expected to be operational by July.