New Jersey Voters Decide Key Primary Races Today

Voters in New Jersey are heading to the polls today (June 10) for the state's primary election. The race for governor features a crowded field, with 11 candidates vying for the position. On the Republican side, former state assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, who has received an endorsement from President Donald Trump, is considered a frontrunner. He faces competition from conservative radio host Bill Spadea, state Sen. Jon Bramnick, former Englewood Cliffs Mayor Mario Kranjac, and contractor Justin Barbera.

On the Democratic side, the candidates include Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, U.S. Representatives Josh Gottheimer and Mikie Sherrill, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, New Jersey Education Association President Sean Spiller, and former state Senate President Steve Sweeney. According to ABC News, Mikie Sherrill is currently leading in the polls, but the race remains competitive.

In addition to the gubernatorial race, voters will also select nominees for the New Jersey General Assembly. More than 400,000 people have already voted through early voting and mail-in ballots. Polls will close at 8 p.m. tonight, and results will start coming in shortly after. The outcome of this primary election will set the stage for the gubernatorial race in November, which could have implications for the national political landscape ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.