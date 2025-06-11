Sherrill and Ciattarelli Win NJ Governor Primaries

In the New Jersey governor primaries, Democratic Representative Mikie Sherrill and former Republican state representative Jack Ciattarelli have emerged as the presumptive nominees for their respective parties. According to projections from CNN's Decision Desk, both candidates secured their nominations on Tuesday (June 10), setting the stage for a closely watched gubernatorial race this November.

Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, defeated five other Democratic contenders, including Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Representative Josh Gottheimer. Sherrill, who flipped a Republican-held seat in 2018, has positioned herself as a moderate Democrat focused on lowering costs for New Jersey voters and opposing President Donald Trump's policies. Her campaign has emphasized her bipartisan credentials and national security experience.

On the Republican side, Jack Ciattarelli, who narrowly lost a gubernatorial bid in 2021, won the nomination with the backing of President Trump. Ciattarelli's campaign has focused on state-level issues like immigration, crime, and government spending, while also embracing Trump's endorsement to rally support from the Republican base. His victory came in a crowded field, where he faced criticism for his previous stance on Trump but ultimately secured the nomination with a strong frontrunner status.

The upcoming election will be a significant indicator of political trends, as New Jersey is one of two states, alongside Virginia, holding gubernatorial elections this year. The race is expected to be a key barometer of President Trump's job performance and a gauge of the energy in both parties ahead of next year's midterm elections. Democrats and Republicans alike are gearing up for a competitive contest, with both sides investing heavily in the campaign.