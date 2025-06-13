NJ Airshow Thrills West Milford This Weekend

The annual New Jersey Airshow is set to dazzle spectators over Father's Day weekend at the Greenwood Lake Airport in West Milford. The three-day event, starting today (June 13), will feature some of the world's top stunt pilots and skydivers, along with food vendors, interactive ground displays, and family-friendly activities.

The airshow promises a unique day-into-night format, combining precision flying and high-speed maneuvers during daylight with a nighttime spectacle of elite pilots, skydivers, and a synchronized laser show. Among the performers are the Redline Aerobatic Team, a father-son duo, and the Titan Aerobatic Team, known for their formation routines in T-6 Texan aircraft. Bob Carlton will debut his Fire & Lights Jet, carrying over 900 pounds of pyrotechnics, while first-time performer Skip Stewart will showcase aggressive low-level maneuvers.

According to NJ.com, the event will also include appearances by military aircraft like the C-5 Galaxy and the KC-46 Pegasus. Historical aviation enthusiasts can look forward to the WWII-era Curtiss P-40 Warhawk and the Cold War-era L-39 Albatros Jet.

Tickets range from $39 to $49 for general admission, with VIP Flight Line Club Table Seating available for $129 per person. All tickets must be purchased online in advance at NJairshow.com. The airshow will conclude each evening with a choreographed spectacle featuring fireworks, fireballs, and a laser light show.