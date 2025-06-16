Power Outage Halts PATH Service In, Out of Hoboken

A power outage has disrupted PATH train service in and out of Hoboken, New Jersey, leaving commuters facing delays. The outage, which occurred yesterday afternoon, has led officials to suspend service until further notice. Hoboken authorities are advising travelers to expect delays during their morning commute today (Monday, June 16).

NJ Transit officials have announced that they will cross-honor PATH tickets, allowing commuters to use NJ Transit rail and bus services without additional cost. This measure aims to alleviate some of the inconvenience caused by the service disruption.

The power outage follows a series of service interruptions for PATH, including a recent suspension on the Hoboken-World Trade Center line due to ongoing repairs, as reported by Hoboken Girl. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has been working to address these issues, but commuters have expressed frustration over the frequent disruptions.

While the exact cause of the current power outage has not been disclosed, PATH officials are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Commuters are encouraged to check for updates and plan alternative routes if necessary.