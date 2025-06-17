NJ Launches 'Nail It!' Campaign Against Home Improvement Fraud

New Jersey has introduced the 'Nail It!' campaign to safeguard residents from home improvement fraud. Announced on Monday (June 16) by Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs, the campaign aims to educate consumers on hiring contractors for repairs, remodeling, or renovations.

Home improvement complaints consistently rank high among consumer grievances in New Jersey. Common issues include poor workmanship, missed deadlines, and contractors failing to complete projects after receiving payment. In 2024, the Division’s Office of Consumer Protection issued 103 final orders, imposing $2.6 million in penalties and restitution against violators.

The 'Nail It!' campaign, funded by a grant from the Sears Consumer Protection and Education Fund, uses social media, educational handouts, and an online resource hub to guide consumers. The campaign's social media outreach, featuring infographics with consumer tips, is expected to reach over three million viewers on Facebook and Instagram over the next eight weeks. A brochure titled "Hiring a Home Improvement Contractor" is available online and at Consumer Affairs Local Assistance offices statewide.

Attorney General Platkin emphasized the importance of consumer protection, stating, "New Jersey is committed to protecting consumers from fraud and deception in the marketplace and holding violators accountable." Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs Elizabeth M. Harris added, "Our Nail It! campaign provides consumers with valuable information that can help their projects run more smoothly and help them avoid the risk of falling victim to home improvement scams."

Residents are encouraged to review the 'Nail It!' educational materials before starting home improvement projects to ensure they are completed satisfactorily.