NJ Nonprofit Launches Campaign to Prevent Drownings

The New Jersey Swim Safety Alliance (NJSSA), a nonprofit organization, has launched a campaign to reduce drowning incidents in the state. The initiative, called the New Jersey Water Safety Strategy, aims to cut drowning deaths by 30% by 2030. This effort comes as summer begins, a time when water-related activities increase.

Drowning is a significant concern in New Jersey, which sees an average of 64 drowning deaths annually, including 10 children under 14. The campaign focuses on raising awareness about water safety and promoting swimming as an essential life skill. NJSSA has collaborated with over 200 stakeholders, including water safety experts, to develop a comprehensive plan. The strategy includes creating a detailed database of drowning incidents, organizing public awareness events, and providing resources for low-cost or free swim lessons.

The NJSSA's approach emphasizes collaboration among local communities, government agencies, and private organizations. Cait Waxler and Lynda Tower, NJSSA's board chair and executive director, stated, "We believe that swimming is an essential life skill that every child should have access to." The campaign also aims to support lifeguards with advanced training programs and establish a unified voice for water safety across the state.

New Jersey is the third state, following California and Hawaii, to implement a state-specific water safety plan. The NJSSA hopes to foster a collaborative culture of water safety to prevent the tragic loss of life due to drowning.