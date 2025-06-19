New Jersey BPU Launches Bill Assistance Amid Rate Hikes

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) has approved a bill assistance program to help ratepayers cope with a 20 percent rate increase that occurred in February. This decision, announced on Wednesday (June 18), aims to provide relief during the high-demand summer months. Utilities will defer $30 from monthly bills in July and August without any interest or carrying charges.

The BPU's new plan includes enhancements to the Universal Service Fund (USF) program, which will take effect on October 1. These enhancements will increase monthly credits for income-eligible customers, offering significant relief to low-and-moderate-income households. The program will also focus on enrolling eligible residents and coordinating with other energy efficiency programs.

BPU President Christine Guhl-Sadovy emphasized the importance of addressing energy affordability challenges, stating, "These approved modifications to the USF represent a significant step forward in providing meaningful relief to those who need it most." The program is expected to impact 136,000 current USF recipients, with an estimated annual budget increase of $28.5 million, using existing funding to cover costs.

In addition to USF enhancements, the BPU will launch a second iteration of the Residential Energy Assistance Payment (REAP) program on August 1, providing $150 in direct financial relief to eligible households. The program will automatically apply assistance to utility bills for those enrolled in existing programs like the Winter Termination Program and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

For more information on available assistance programs, residents are encouraged to visit the BPU's website. Anyone needing help with their energy bills should contact the BPU to avoid service disruptions.