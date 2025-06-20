Governor Murphy Announces I-80 Reopening After Sinkhole Repairs

Governor Phil Murphy announced the full reopening of Interstate 80 in Wharton, following extensive repairs due to numerous sinkholes. The eastbound lanes are set to reopen on Saturday (June 21), four days ahead of schedule, after being closed for final paving and striping on Friday night. This follows the reopening of all westbound lanes last Saturday (June 14), which was 11 days earlier than expected.

The sinkholes, which first appeared in December 2024, were linked to abandoned mining shafts beneath the roadway. They caused significant disruptions for commuters and local businesses, leading to a state of emergency declaration earlier this year. The repair project, estimated to cost $25 million, involved filling the voids with grout and reinforcing the roadway to prevent future collapses.

Governor Murphy expressed gratitude to New Jerseyans for their patience during the closures and thanked the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) crews and state police for their efforts. NJDOT Commissioner Fran O’Connor stated, "The repairs are permanent, and I am confident that the highway is now stronger and safer than it was before the first sinkhole developed."

Local lawmakers, including Senate Republican Leader Anthony Bucco and Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, praised the NJDOT's efficient handling of the project. As reported by NJ.com, the reopening marks the restoration of full mobility on I-80, providing relief to thousands of drivers and businesses affected by the closures.