Extreme Heat Warning Persists in New Jersey

An extreme heat warning continues to grip New Jersey as temperatures soar to record-breaking levels. On Monday (June 23), the temperature at Newark Liberty International Airport reached 101 degrees, setting a new record for the date. This marks the first heat wave of the summer, with the heat expected to persist throughout the week.

Residents in areas like Seaside Heights have been asked to conserve energy, especially during peak demand times. Seaside Heights is one of several municipalities that owns its own electric utility, and Monday was a peak demand day. Meanwhile, New Jersey American Water has canceled its mandatory water conservation order, although a voluntary conservation notice remains for customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties. Officials attribute the easing of water restrictions to more consistent rainfall, which has relieved pressure on water systems.

The National Weather Service warns that some areas of the state could see temperatures rise to 102 or 103 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, check on vulnerable populations like seniors and children, and monitor pets for signs of heat-related issues.

The heat wave is expected to break by Thursday, with temperatures dropping to the mid-70s by the weekend. However, the heat is likely to return, with temperatures in the mid-80s forecasted for Sunday and into the following week.