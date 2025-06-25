Heat Wave Breaks Records, Causes Road Damage in New Jersey

New Jersey is experiencing a severe heat wave, with temperatures nearing 100 degrees for the third consecutive day. Newark is expected to reach a record 100 degrees today (June 25), while other areas have already seen temperatures as high as 103 degrees. This intense heat has shattered longstanding records, including Newark's previous high of 97 degrees for June 24, set in 1966. Atlantic City also broke its record high for the same date, reaching 102 degrees, surpassing the 2010 record of 99 degrees.

The extreme temperatures have caused significant infrastructure issues. According to NJ.com, the heat caused pavement on Interstate 287 South to buckle in Riverdale and Montville, leading to lane closures and traffic disruptions. State transportation officials are working to address these issues as quickly as possible.

Forecasters predict that relief may come soon. A slow-moving system is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms to the state tonight, potentially ending the heat wave. However, the National Weather Service has warned of a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms with hail and damaging winds.

As the state braces for potential storms, residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours. The heat wave is expected to subside by Thursday (June 26), with temperatures dropping to the low 70s.