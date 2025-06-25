Jonas Brothers, Dana Bash Among NJ Hall of Fame Inductees

The New Jersey Hall of Fame announced its 2025 class of inductees on Tuesday (June 24), featuring a diverse lineup of notable figures. The Jonas Brothers, CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash, and renowned chef David Burke are among the 17 individuals set to be honored this fall at the hall's location in East Rutherford.

This year's inductees were selected from a pool of 60 nominees through a public vote. The class also includes Grammy Award-winning musicians the Isley Brothers, former New Jersey Devils goaltender and current executive Martin Brodeur, and Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. Posthumous honors will be given to Sheila Oliver, former New Jersey lieutenant governor, and William Simon, former U.S. secretary of the treasury.

The 17th Annual New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on November 21 at The Rink @ The Arena at American Dream. As reported by NJBIZ, the event will tentatively be hosted by past inductee Danny DeVito.

Jon F. Hanson, chairman of the Hall of Fame, stated, "These inductees have made an extraordinary impact in their respective fields and continue to inspire generations." Steve Edwards, the hall's president, added that the class showcases the incredible range of talent from New Jersey, from global icons in entertainment to pioneers in sports and public service.

The New Jersey Hall of Fame, located at the American Dream Mall in the Meadowlands, serves as a tribute to the state's most influential figures, celebrating their achievements and contributions to society.