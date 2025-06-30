NJ Transit Fare Hikes Start Tuesday Amid Budget Shortfall

Starting Tuesday (July 1), New Jersey Transit commuters will face a three-percent fare increase, just in time for the summer travel season. This hike follows last year's 15-percent increase and is part of the agency's annual fare adjustments. The fare hikes aim to address a significant budget shortfall and prevent service cuts.

According to New Jersey Monitor, NJ Transit is grappling with a $106.6 million budget gap for the fiscal year starting July 1. The fare increase, approved by the NJ Transit board, is expected to generate over $106 million in revenue. NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett emphasized that without additional state funding, the agency had to choose between raising fares or reducing service.

The fare adjustments come as NJ Transit continues to manage challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced ridership and farebox revenue by nearly $2 billion. The agency used federal COVID relief funds to maintain service levels, but those funds will run out in Fiscal Year 2025. NJ Transit has also been dealing with increased costs from taking over bus routes abandoned by Coach USA and maintaining its Access Link paratransit service.

To improve the rider experience, NJ Transit is working with Amtrak to ensure smooth train operations and is adding new train cars and buses. However, commuters like Talia Crawford, advocacy and organizing manager at the Tri-State Transportation Campaign, express frustration over the fare hikes without visible service improvements.