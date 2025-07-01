Lifeguard Shortage Halts Swimming at High Point State Park

Swimming at Lake Marcia in High Point State Park is currently banned due to a shortage of lifeguards. Normally bustling with swimmers during the summer, the beach now displays "no swimming" signs. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is actively recruiting and training lifeguards, but there is no timeline for when swimming might resume. The beach itself remains open for other activities.

According to NJ.com, this popular beach typically attracts large crowds on summer weekends. However, without adequate lifeguard staffing, swimming is not permitted. The New Jersey State Park Service is seeking individuals for lifeguard positions across nine swimming areas statewide, offering paid training and U.S. Lifesaving Association certification.

The lifeguard shortage is not unique to High Point State Park, as many areas are experiencing similar staffing challenges. The state is offering competitive salaries to attract new recruits, with starting pay at $18.50 per hour, increasing to $19.50 at specific locations like Island Beach. Junior lifeguard positions are also available for those aged 15, providing skills training to prepare them for future duties.

High Point State Park, known for its scenic views and hiking trails, remains a destination for visitors despite the swimming ban. The park offers a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, camping, and picnicking. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection continues to work on resolving the lifeguard shortage to ensure safe swimming conditions.