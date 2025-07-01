NJ State Police Seeks Votes for Best Looking Cruiser Contest

The New Jersey State Police is calling on the public to vote in the annual Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Organized by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST), this contest allows state police departments across the United States to showcase their patrol vehicles. The winning cruiser will be featured on the cover of the AAST's 2025 cruiser wall calendar.

According to the American Association of State Troopers, the contest is nearing its conclusion, with voting set to close on Monday, July 29, 2024, at noon. This is the final weekend for participants to cast their votes and support their favorite state police cruiser.

The contest not only highlights the aesthetics of the cruisers but also serves as a fundraiser for the AAST. The calendars, which feature the top cruisers, are available for purchase at $10 each. Proceeds from the calendar sales support the association's programs and initiatives.

The New Jersey State Police encourages residents and supporters to participate in the voting process and help secure a spot for their cruiser on the prestigious calendar. To vote, individuals can visit the provided survey link and select their preferred cruiser.