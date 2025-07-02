Bus Crash Closes Port Authority Terminal Entrance

A crash involving two to three buses near the entrance of the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York has caused significant disruptions to the morning commute. The entrance has been closed since around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday (July 2), affecting many bus riders heading into the city.

According to NJ Transit, buses destined for New York are being redirected to Secaucus Junction, Newark Penn Station, and Hoboken Terminal. More than a dozen individuals are reported to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries due to the crash. The exact cause of the incident remains unclear.

This incident follows a recent accident involving NJ Transit, where a bus tire blowout at the Port Authority injured a 22-year-old man. NBC New York reported that the tire blowout shattered glass, causing injuries to the man's legs and lower stomach.

Commuters are advised to plan for alternative routes as the situation is addressed. The cause of the crash is under investigation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.