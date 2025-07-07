Remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal to Drench New Jersey

The remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal are expected to bring heavy rains and gusty winds to New Jersey today (July 7) and tomorrow. The storm, which made landfall in South Carolina early Sunday (July 6), is weakening as it moves north but still poses a threat of localized flooding and thunderstorms in the region.

According to NJ Advance Media, New Jersey residents can expect temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, with heat indices reaching the mid-90s. The National Weather Service has issued air quality alerts for most of the state. The remnants of Chantal will add to the moisture in the atmosphere, increasing the likelihood of thunderstorms and torrential downpours, particularly on Monday and Tuesday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Wunsch noted that while widespread flooding is not anticipated, localized flooding is possible due to heavy rainfall. Residents are advised to be prepared for sudden thunderstorms and to have a plan to seek shelter if necessary.

PIX11 reports that the storm's winds have reached up to 30 mph, and flash flooding remains a concern. The storm may gain some strength as it heads towards Virginia, but its impact on New Jersey is expected to be primarily through rain and humidity, making it feel like the mid to upper-90s outside.

The extended forecast suggests continued unsettled conditions through midweek, with daily chances of showers and thunderstorms. Beachgoers should be cautious of moderate rip current risks due to southerly winds and increasing wave heights.