Golfer Struck by Lightning at Hardyston Course, Hospitalized

A 28-year-old golfer, Simon Mariani, was struck by lightning while playing at Ballyowen Golf Course in Hardyston on Tuesday (July 8). The incident occurred on the 15th hole just before 2 p.m., during an all-day Iron Man golf competition. Mariani was airlifted to a hospital, and his condition remains unknown.

Witness Brian Delia, who was playing at the 14th hole, reported seeing stormy clouds for about half an hour before the lightning strike. He noted that no warning sirens were heard until after the incident. "As an adult and as an avid golfer, when I see lightning, I'm not going to sit there and hold a metal golf club, so we immediately left," Delia told ABC News.

The Hardyston Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 1:53 p.m. and provided care to Mariani until paramedics arrived. Crystal Springs Resort, which operates the golf course, stated that they had been operating under normal conditions before the storm rapidly developed. They emphasized their concern for the safety and well-being of guests.