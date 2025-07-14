Flood Watch Issued for Northern New Jersey

A Flood Watch has been issued for Northern New Jersey on Monday (July 14) due to the potential for flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall. The National Weather Service warns that slow-moving thunderstorms could bring localized rainfall totals of three to five inches in just an hour or two. This watch extends to parts of 17 counties in New Jersey, including Camden, Gloucester, Sussex, and Morris, and is in effect from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.

According to NJ.com, the National Weather Service has expanded the flood watch to cover more areas as forecasters predict numerous flash floods due to heavy rainfall. The main threat will be flash flooding in urban areas, small streams, and creeks.

The Patch reports that the storms are expected to develop from Northern Virginia to southern New England, with the heaviest rainfall anticipated along the Interstate 95 corridor. Rainfall rates could reach two to three inches per hour in some areas.

The Weather Prediction Center has issued a "moderate" risk for flash flooding in the region, with widespread totals of two to four inches and isolated areas nearing six inches. The New York Times notes that the highest threat for flooding is in New Jersey, just west of the Hudson River, where up to three inches of rainfall per hour is possible.

Residents are advised to stay informed and take precautions as the weather situation develops. The pattern of showers and thunderstorms is expected to continue throughout the week, increasing the risk of further flash flooding.