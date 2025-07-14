Improper EZ Pass Tag Placement Now Costs More at Port Authority Crossings

Commuters using the Port Authority's EZ Pass system in New York and New Jersey will face higher fees if their transponder is not properly mounted. The Port Authority announced that drivers who keep their EZ Passes in places like the glove box will incur additional charges. To cover the costs of processing license plates from improperly placed tags, the Port Authority will charge an extra two dollars for off-peak rides and four dollars for peak times. The correct placement of an EZ Pass device is to the right of the rearview mirror, about one inch from the mirror and any window tinting.

As reported by FOX 5 NY, this policy change, which took effect on July 6, 2025, is part of a broader update that includes an annual inflation-based toll increase and a new mid-tier toll category. The Port Authority stated that about nine percent of crossings involve incorrectly mounted tags.

The policy aims to recoup costs associated with processing tolls for these misread tags and to help offset financial losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Port Authority, which does not receive taxpayer funding, relies on tolls to maintain infrastructure. A video has been uploaded by the Port Authority to guide users on proper EZ Pass placement to avoid these extra charges.