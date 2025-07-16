Sussex County Plans Road Closures for Thursday Funeral

Sussex County officials have announced multiple road closures scheduled for Thursday (July 17) due to a large funeral procession. The closures will affect Sussex Borough and Sparta Township, impacting major routes in the area.

State Highway Route 23 in Sussex Borough will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. between Ryan Road and Loomis Avenue. In Sparta Township, State Highway Route 94 will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the vicinity of White Lake Road and Old Beaver Run Road. The funeral procession will start in Sussex Borough, traveling south on State Highway Route 23, and continue onto State Highway 94, ending in Sparta.

Detours will be clearly marked, and motorists are advised to plan alternative routes to avoid delays. The Sussex County authorities urge drivers to stay informed and exercise caution when navigating the affected areas.