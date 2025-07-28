Staffing Issues Cause Delays at Newark Airport

Newark Liberty International Airport is experiencing significant delays and cancellations due to ongoing staffing issues. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports that approximately 10% of flights are delayed, affecting over 130 flights, with several cancellations also reported. The delays are primarily due to a shortage of certified air traffic controllers, which has been a persistent problem in the aviation industry.

The FAA implemented a traffic management program at Newark Airport on Monday morning (July 28) to manage the situation, resulting in an average delay of 49 minutes. According to Fox Business, the FAA has capped flights in and out of the airport through the end of the year to ensure safety and limit disruptions.

The airport has faced multiple challenges this year, including equipment outages and ongoing runway construction, which have compounded the staffing issues. The FAA recently completed a fiber optic communications upgrade to enhance operational resilience, but staffing shortages remain a critical concern.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has announced efforts to address these issues, including offering bonuses to delay retirements and increasing recruitment efforts. The FAA's measures aim to improve reliability at Newark Airport, but the staffing crisis continues to impact travel plans for many passengers.