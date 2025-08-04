Adam Sandler Films 'Roommates' on Jersey Shore

Actor Adam Sandler is currently in Long Branch, filming a new Netflix movie titled 'Roommates.' The film features his daughter, Sadie Sandler, a 19-year-old student at New York University. Over the weekend, Sandler was seen engaging with the local community by playing a pickup basketball game at the Bucky James Community Center.

Sandler has been spotted at various locations around Long Branch, including The Ocean Place Resort and Spa, where scenes for the movie were filmed. Additionally, he was seen dining at The Butcher's Block, a popular steakhouse in the area. Patch.com reports that Sandler is residing in Montclair during the filming.

The actor's presence in New Jersey is not new. His recent film, 'Happy Gilmore 2,' was also shot extensively in the state, with scenes filmed in Morris County and other locations. Sandler's current project, 'Roommates,' has also filmed scenes in Millburn, Livingston, Montclair, and at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken.

As Sandler continues to film in New Jersey, local residents have enjoyed unexpected encounters with the star, adding excitement to the community. The release date for 'Roommates' has yet to be announced, but fans eagerly await its debut on Netflix.