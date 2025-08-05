NJ Names 19 Towns, 2 Counties as Film Ready Communities

New Jersey is making strides to attract more film productions by designating 19 municipalities and two counties as Film Ready Communities. Announced by the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission (NJMPTVC) on Monday (August 1), the initiative is part of the Film Ready New Jersey Program, which prepares communities to host film and television productions. This program aims to boost New Jersey's appeal as a prime location for filmmakers.

The newly designated Film Ready Communities include Atlantic City, Bridgewater, New Providence, and Hunterdon and Salem counties. These areas have completed a five-step certification process that equips them with the necessary knowledge and resources to accommodate film productions of all sizes, from independent films to big-budget blockbusters. The program includes training on the economic impact of filming, ordinances, permitting, and opportunities for small businesses.

According to NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan, "New Jersey offers a remarkable variety of landscapes that meet the diverse needs of film and television productions." The program, under Governor Phil Murphy's leadership, is designed to create jobs, support small businesses, and drive economic growth across the state.

The NJMPTVC, part of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, emphasizes the importance of consistency in the Film Ready program to ensure communities are prepared for any filming opportunities. The program's success is evident as New Jersey continues to play a significant role in major film productions, such as the Academy Award-nominated 'A Complete Unknown.'

The NJMPTVC will host its next workshop at the 2025 League of Municipalities in Atlantic City on November 18, providing further training and guidance for communities looking to become Film Ready.