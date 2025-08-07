New Jersey Native to Make History as MLB's First Female Umpire

Jen Pawol, a native of New Jersey, is set to make history this weekend by becoming the first female umpire in Major League Baseball (MLB) during a regular-season game. Pawol will umpire three of the four games between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, including both ends of Saturday’s doubleheader and the series finale on Sunday (August 10), where she will be behind home plate.

Pawol's journey to this historic moment began in 2016 when she started her professional umpiring career in the minor leagues. She has steadily climbed the ranks, reaching Triple-A in 2023 and becoming the first female umpire at that level in 34 years. In 2024, she became the first woman in 17 years to umpire a Spring Training game, as reported by MLB.com.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred praised Pawol's achievement, stating, "This historic accomplishment in baseball is a reflection of Jen’s hard work, dedication, and love of the game." Pawol's career began as an all-state softball and soccer player at West Milford High School. She continued her athletic career at Hofstra University on a softball scholarship and was part of the USA Baseball women’s national baseball team in 2001, according to People.

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association also congratulated Pawol, highlighting her achievement as a groundbreaking step for women in sports. Pawol expressed her passion for the job, saying, "I just love doing the job. I'm passionate about it, and it's just part of who I am."

Pawol's debut represents a significant milestone for MLB and sets a strong example for women and young girls aspiring to roles on the field. As she prepares for her historic debut, Pawol remains focused on her craft, stating, "Keep working hard, put your all into it, and get ready for the next day."