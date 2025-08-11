FAA Extends Newark Airport Flight Limits to 2026

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed extending the current air traffic restrictions at Newark Liberty International Airport until October 24, 2026. The restrictions, initially implemented to address delays and cancellations, aim to maintain safety and improve travel efficiency.

The FAA's decision follows discussions with airlines and the Port Authority, as well as a public comment period concluded in June. The agency plans to limit arrivals and departures during airport construction on weekends from September 1 to December 31, 2025, to 28 each per hour. Outside of this period, starting October 26, 2025, the limit will be 36 arrivals and departures per hour.

These measures are designed to address staffing and equipment challenges that have contributed to flight delays. The FAA is encouraging airlines and other interested parties to comment on the proposal by August 15, 2025. The FAA and the U.S. Department of Transportation will continue collaborating with stakeholders to ensure safe and efficient travel for passengers and air carriers.

For real-time updates on operations at Newark and other airports, travelers can visit the FAA's website for more information.