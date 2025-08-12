NJ ANCHOR Benefit Letters Sent to Residents This Week

Property owners and renters across New Jersey will soon receive their annual property tax relief checks through the state's ANCHOR program. Starting Wednesday (August 13), the state will send out confirmation letters detailing this year's tax relief benefits to eligible residents. These benefits are based on income, age, and residency status from 2024.

The ANCHOR program aims to provide property tax relief to New Jersey residents who own or rent their primary homes. According to the New Jersey Division of Taxation, most eligible homeowners and renters under 65 and not collecting Social Security disability benefits will have their applications filed automatically. Those who do not receive a confirmation letter can file an application for property tax relief online when the filing becomes available in mid-August.

For senior residents and those collecting Social Security disability benefits, applications must be submitted using the PAS-1 form. The filing deadline for all applications is October 31, 2025. The eligibility criteria include being a resident homeowner or renter who meets certain income limits.

The program has introduced a new verification process this year, eliminating the need for ID/PIN numbers. Instead, applicants will verify their identity through ID.me. Residents are encouraged to have their 2024 property tax details and NJ-1040 gross income information ready when filing.

The ANCHOR program is part of New Jersey's broader efforts to provide financial relief to its residents. As reported by News 12 New Jersey, the confirmation letters will provide important details about the benefits, ensuring residents are informed about their entitlements.