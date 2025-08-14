Portrait of Former Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver Unveiled

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy unveiled a portrait of former Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver at the State House in Trenton on Thursday (August 14). Oliver served as the state's second lieutenant governor from 2018 until her passing in August 2023. This unveiling follows a similar ceremony for the state's first Lieutenant Governor, Kim Guadagno, last month.

Governor Murphy initiated the project to honor former lieutenant governors with official portraits after Oliver's passing. The portraits will be displayed in the Lieutenant Governor’s Suite in the State House. Murphy emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions of lieutenant governors, stating, "Lieutenant Governors hold a vital and often unsung role in New Jersey state government."

The ceremony was attended by Oliver's family, friends, and colleagues, who praised her dedication to public service. Oliver's family expressed their gratitude, noting her belief in recognizing those who break barriers.

The initiative to display these portraits highlights the significance of the lieutenant governor's role in New Jersey's history and serves as an inspiration for future officeholders.