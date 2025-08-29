NJ Transit Launches "Jersey Journeys" to Explore History

New Jersey Transit has unveiled the "Jersey Journeys: Every Stop Tells a Story" campaign, which aims to boost awareness of New Jersey's historical landmarks while encouraging public transportation use. The campaign features an interactive map showcasing over 150 historic sites across the state, accessible by NJ Transit bus, rail, or light rail.

The campaign was launched at Liberty Hall on Kean University's campus and is part of the state's efforts to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. The map includes Revolutionary War battlefields, colonial homes, cultural museums, and monuments, making it easy for history enthusiasts and visitors to explore New Jersey's contributions to American history.

New Jersey Senator Joseph Cryan expressed his support, stating that the initiative opens doors to discovery and strengthens civic pride. NJ Transit President & CEO Kris Kolluri emphasized the campaign's role in celebrating America's upcoming 250th birthday by offering customers a way to experience New Jersey's heritage through public transportation.

The interactive map provides route details for accessing these sites, enhancing the state's tourism, education, and civic pride efforts. According to NJ Transit, the campaign adds to their resources, including "Transit to Trails" and "Pizza & Pints," which help residents and visitors explore parks and culinary destinations across New Jersey.

Kean University President Lamont O. Repollet praised the initiative for connecting communities to their past and inspiring future generations. As America approaches its 250th year on July 4, 2026, New Jersey's historic sites offer a unique way to commemorate the nation's history.