NJ Transit Upgrades Rail Fleet with New Cars

NJ Transit has initiated a significant upgrade to its rail system by purchasing 200 new multilevel rail cars from Alstom for approximately $1.055 billion. This decision aligns with Governor Phil Murphy's pledge to replace the state's oldest trains and buses by 2031. The new rail cars will replace aging single-level cars, enhancing service reliability and customer experience.

The new Multilevel III rail cars will offer increased seating capacity, improved mechanical reliability, and enhanced safety features. They will also include modern amenities like USB charging ports and can reach speeds of up to 110 mph. NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri emphasized the importance of this investment in providing safe and reliable transportation for New Jersey residents.

In addition to the rail cars, NJ Transit plans to purchase new buses, with a final vote scheduled for September 19. The agency previously authorized the purchase of 12 ALP-45A dual-powered locomotives to replace older diesel models, further supporting the goal of a modernized fleet by 2031.

Governor Murphy stated, "By replacing outdated rail cars with state-of-the-art equipment, we're not only improving the commuting experience for millions of riders, but also strengthening our economy, reducing emissions, and moving toward a more sustainable future." The new rail cars are expected to be deployed by next year, marking a significant step towards NJ Transit's modernization goals.