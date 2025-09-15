New Jersey Ranks 4th Happiest State in America

New Jersey has been ranked as the fourth happiest state in the United States, according to a recent study by WalletHub. The study evaluated all 50 states based on 30 key metrics, including income growth, unemployment, and depression rates. Hawaii topped the list as the happiest state, followed by Maryland, Nebraska, and New Jersey. Connecticut rounded out the top five.

New Jersey's ranking reflects its strong performance in several areas related to happiness. The state scored particularly well in emotional and physical well-being, ranking first in the percentage of depressed adults and suicide rate. Additionally, New Jersey has the second-lowest separation and divorce rate, indicating strong family bonds. The state's overall score was 63.42, just behind Hawaii's 65.50.

Despite its high happiness ranking, New Jersey is not considered one of the most fun states. It ranked thirty-sixth in WalletHub's list of the Most Fun States in America. However, New Jersey offers a wide range of activities, from beautiful beaches to top-notch museums and amusement parks, which contribute to its residents' happiness.

WalletHub's study highlights the importance of various factors, including emotional well-being, job satisfaction, and community environment, in determining happiness. The study suggests that these factors, combined with New Jersey's economic stability, contribute to the state's high happiness ranking.

WalletHub's report comes at a time when only 44% of Americans report being "very satisfied" with their lives. The study aims to provide insights into where residents are most content, considering both personal well-being and economic conditions.