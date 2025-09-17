Atlantic City Casinos See Best Summer in Over a Decade

Atlantic City casinos have reported their most successful summer in over a decade, with August marking a significant milestone. The nine casinos collectively earned nearly $312 million from in-person gambling last month, according to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. This figure represents a 6.1% increase compared to August 2024, making it the highest August casino win since 2012.

Internet gambling also set a new record, generating $248 million in August. Despite the growth in online gaming, brick-and-mortar casinos outperformed internet play for the fourth consecutive month. The total gaming revenue, including internet and sports betting, reached $642.2 million, reflecting a 15.7% annual increase.

James Plousis, chairman of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, noted that August's performance was the third time in 2025 that New Jersey's total gaming revenue surpassed $600 million in a single month. The summer months of June through August saw casinos win $855 million from in-person play, up 5.5% from the previous year.

Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality, and Tourism at Stockton University, described the summer results as "a breath of fresh air" for Atlantic City's casino operators. She highlighted that the summer revenue at slots and tables exceeded internet gaming revenue by more than $125 million.

Looking ahead, Plousis expressed optimism about maintaining this momentum into the fall season, citing the competitive gaming options and first-class in-person experiences that contributed to the memorable summer in Atlantic City.