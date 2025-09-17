Scam Targets NJ Taxpayers Amid ANCHOR Rebate Distribution

As New Jersey residents begin receiving their ANCHOR rebate checks, a new scam is targeting taxpayers, potentially leading to costly consequences. The New Jersey Division of Taxation has issued a warning about a text message scam that falsely claims a refund request has been approved and prompts recipients to provide their banking information. Officials emphasize that they never request personal information via text or phone calls.

The ANCHOR program, which offers property tax relief to New Jersey residents based on residency, income, and age, is currently distributing benefits. According to the New Jersey Division of Taxation, confirmation letters for the ANCHOR benefit were mailed to eligible applicants on August 13, 2025. The deadline to apply for these benefits is October 31, 2025.

The scam, which has been highlighted by NJ Advance Media, urges recipients to act quickly and provide payment information, creating a sense of urgency and fear of losing their tax refund. Residents are advised to ignore such messages and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.