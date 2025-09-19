Free Water Testing for Lead Introduced for NJ Renters

New Jersey renters can now request free lead testing for their tap water, thanks to a new law signed by Acting Governor Tahesha Way on Friday (September 19). The legislation allows tenants to end their lease without penalty if lead is found and landlords obstruct the replacement of lead pipes. It also mandates landlords to inform tenants about any lead presence in the water.

The law, known as A2929/S1034, builds on the 2021 Lead Service Line Replacement Law, which aims to replace all lead service lines in New Jersey by 2031. With over 135,000 known lead service lines and approximately 873,000 lines of unknown materials, the state faces a significant challenge in ensuring safe drinking water for its residents. Lead exposure poses severe health risks, especially to children, causing developmental and behavioral issues.

According to Acting Governor Way, "No child or adult should ever be forced to live with the detrimental and lasting health effects caused by lead poisoning from their homes." The law requires landlords to disclose lead risks and allows tenants to request water testing at no charge. If lead levels exceed acceptable limits, utilities must retest every 60 days until levels are safe.

The legislation has received widespread support, with Assemblyman Gary Schaer emphasizing the importance of protecting families, particularly in older urban communities where lead contamination is prevalent. The Departments of Health, Community Affairs, and Environmental Protection will develop notices to inform residents about lead risks and protective measures.

The law is hailed as a significant step forward in public health and tenant rights. Deandrah Cameron, Policy Manager at New Jersey Future, called it "a big win for renters," as it provides families with the information and tools needed to ensure safe living environments. The state has already replaced over 22,000 lead lines as part of ongoing efforts to secure clean drinking water for all residents by 2031.