Newark Airport Ranks Last in J.D. Power Satisfaction Survey

Newark Liberty International Airport has been ranked last in customer satisfaction among mega airports in the latest J.D. Power 2025 North America Airport Satisfaction Study. The survey, conducted from July 2024 to July 2025, evaluated airports on a 1,000-point scale across seven key factors, including ease of travel, terminal facilities, and airport staff.

Newark scored 565 points, placing it at the bottom of the list for mega airports, which handle over 33 million passengers annually. The airport has faced significant challenges, including flight delays, ground stops, and staffing issues, which have contributed to its low ranking. According to CNN, Newark's performance was particularly affected by poor access scores and ongoing construction projects, such as the overhaul of Terminal B and restoration of the inter-terminal train.

Despite these challenges, Newark's overall score improved by 13 points from the previous year. Michael Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality, and retail at J.D. Power, noted that while Newark has made some improvements, traffic around the airport continues to impact its performance. The J.D. Power study highlights that improvements in food, beverage, and retail options have driven an overall increase in passenger satisfaction across North American airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced plans to reduce the number of flights landing and taking off at Newark in an effort to address these issues, as reported by FOX 5 NY. This move aims to alleviate congestion and improve the travel experience for passengers at Newark Liberty International Airport.