NJ Commission Proposes Phone Ban in Schools

A New Jersey commission has recommended a statewide ban on cell phone use during school hours for students. The Commission on the Effects of Social Media Usage on Adolescents, established by Governor Phil Murphy, released a report urging schools to implement a "bell-to-bell" ban on phones and social media. The report highlights the negative impacts of social media, including cyberbullying, mental health issues, and sleep disruptions. It also suggests that social media companies restrict access for users under 16 and improve measures to prevent cyberbullying and child exploitation.

According to the report, parents should monitor and limit their children's social media use. The commission's co-chairs, Pearl Gabel and Charles Gelinas, emphasized the need for action, stating, "Social media has rewired childhood, and the stakes could not be higher."

Governor Murphy has been vocal about the issue, stating that cell phones contribute to a youth mental health crisis. Murphy's proposal is supported by the New Jersey State Senate and the teachers union, which calls for a comprehensive policy on cell phone and social media use in schools.

Despite support, the proposal faces opposition from parents concerned about safety and communication. Some argue that phones are necessary for emergencies and should remain accessible to students. As debate continues, districts will likely revisit their policies in response to growing concerns over social media's impact on youth.