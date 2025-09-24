NJ Protects Residents from Summer Utility Shutoffs

New Jersey is taking steps to help residents struggling with utility bills. Acting Governor Tahesha Way signed the "Summer Termination Program" into law, protecting certain residential customers from having their utility services disconnected between June 15 and August 31 each year. This program applies to local authorities, rural electric cooperatives, and various utilities, requiring them to reconnect services without charging a fee and discuss payment plans with customers in arrears.

According to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, the program aims to safeguard vulnerable residents during extreme heat, ensuring they have access to essential services like electricity and water. The legislation builds on the state's efforts to address the regional electricity affordability crisis.

In addition to the Summer Termination Program, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) approved the Residential Universal Bill Credit, providing a direct $100 energy bill credit to 3.9 million residential ratepayers. As reported by the NJBPU, this credit will be applied to electricity bills starting in September and October, offering immediate relief during the hottest period of the year.

These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to combat rising energy costs and ensure that residents do not face dangerous heat conditions without necessary utilities. Governor Phil Murphy emphasized the importance of these measures, stating that no New Jerseyan should fear losing electricity due to financial hardship.

The Summer Termination Program and bill credits reflect New Jersey's commitment to public health and community stability, providing crucial support to those in need during extreme weather conditions.