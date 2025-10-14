NJ Drivers Urged to Be Cautious During Deer Mating Season

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) are urging motorists to exercise extra caution on the roads this fall due to the annual white-tailed deer mating season. The peak season, which runs from late October to mid-December, sees increased deer activity as bucks pursue does, often leading to sudden appearances on roadways.

According to NJDEP Assistant Commissioner Dave Golden, most vehicle collisions involving deer occur during this time. The risk is heightened during early morning and sunset hours when visibility is reduced due to darkness or sun glare. This concern will be further amplified when daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 2, aligning many commutes with peak deer activity times.

Officials recommend that drivers stay alert, avoid distractions such as cellphone use, and be prepared for sudden stops. Awareness of deer presence near roadways is crucial to reducing the risk of collisions and potential injuries.

In addition to deer, the DEP also reminds New Jersey residents to manage trash and food sources to prevent attracting black bears, which are preparing for winter hibernation. Residents are advised to report aggressive bear behavior to local authorities or the DEP hotline.

For more information on deer safety and regulations, visit the NJDEP website.