New Jersey Deemed Safest State for Trick-or-Treating

A recent study by a personal injury firm Anidjar & Levine has identified New Jersey as the safest state for trick-or-treating. The study evaluated states based on drug and narcotic violations, finding New Jersey with only 6.47 incidents per 100,000 residents. In contrast, Wyoming was labeled the most dangerous, with 74.16 violations per 100,000 residents.

The findings, based on data from the FBI's Crime Data Explorer, aim to help parents ensure a safe Halloween for their children. While New Jersey tops the list, Pennsylvania and New York also rank high, coming in third and fourth, respectively.

As Halloween approaches, families in New Jersey and other safe states can enjoy festivities with a bit more peace of mind, while those in states like Wyoming are encouraged to participate in organized community events for added safety. Parent News Now highlights the importance of supervision and choosing well-lit areas for trick-or-treating.