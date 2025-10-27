Early Voting Continues in New Jersey Governor Race

Early voting in New Jersey is underway, with polls open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today (October 27). The early voting period began on Saturday (October 25) and will continue through Sunday, November 2. Voters can find more information on polling locations and times on their local county election website.

This election cycle, New Jerseyans are casting their votes for several key positions. The governor's race features Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Additionally, all seats in the state Assembly are up for grabs, along with various local races.

With the early voting period offering a convenient way for residents to participate in the electoral process, the state anticipates a significant turnout. Voters are encouraged to take advantage of the early voting period to avoid long lines on Election Day.