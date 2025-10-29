NJ Bill Proposes Salt Water Taffy as State Candy

A new bill introduced by State Senator Carmen Amato Junior aims to designate salt water taffy as the official candy of New Jersey. The proposal seeks to honor the sweet treat, which is a staple of summer and boardwalk strolls in the Garden State. Salt water taffy has deep roots in New Jersey, having originated in Atlantic City in the late 1800s.

Senator Amato, a Republican from Ocean County, believes that this designation would celebrate a timeless piece of state history. The bill, if passed, would officially recognize the cultural and historical significance of salt water taffy in New Jersey.

The candy, known for its chewy texture and variety of flavors, has been a popular treat for both locals and tourists visiting the Jersey Shore. The bill reflects an effort to preserve and promote the state's rich cultural heritage.

Currently, the bill is under consideration, and its passage would make salt water taffy an official symbol of New Jersey, joining other state symbols like the Eastern Goldfinch and the Violet.