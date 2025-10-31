Early Voting Ends This Weekend in Tight NJ Gov Race

Early voting in New Jersey's gubernatorial race concludes this Sunday (November 2), with hundreds of thousands of residents having already cast their votes. The race between Democrat Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli remains tight, with several recent polls showing Sherrill slightly ahead. According to Politico, Sherrill leads by margins ranging from one to nine percentage points, depending on the poll.

Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Sherrill in Newark on Saturday (November 1) at a "Get Out the Vote" rally, as reported by Fox 5 NY. The event aims to energize Democratic supporters ahead of Election Day on Tuesday (November 4). Obama’s involvement underscores the national significance of the New Jersey governor's race, which is seen as an early indicator of voter sentiment ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Sherrill, a former federal prosecutor and U.S. Navy veteran, is vying to succeed Democratic Governor Phil Murphy. Her opponent, Jack Ciattarelli, a businessman and former state assemblyman, has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, who recently headlined a tele-rally for him. Despite Trump's endorsement, he has not made any in-person campaign appearances in New Jersey.

With early voting wrapping up and Election Day approaching, both candidates are making their final pushes to sway undecided voters. The outcome of this election could signal broader political trends in the United States.