New Jersey Votes for Governor on Election Day

Voters in New Jersey head to the polls today (November 4) to elect a new governor. The race is between Republican businessman Jack Ciattarelli and Democratic Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. Both candidates have focused their campaigns on making New Jersey more affordable.

Congresswoman Sherrill has promised to declare a state of emergency to freeze utility rate hikes if elected. She has also emphasized the importance of codifying abortion rights and opposing the Trump administration's policies. Meanwhile, Ciattarelli has pledged to issue an executive order to prevent any town in New Jersey from becoming a sanctuary city and to ensure the state does not become a sanctuary state. He has also highlighted the need to reduce government spending and improve efficiency.

The race is expected to be tight, with polls showing narrow margins between the two candidates. New Jersey's outgoing Governor Phil Murphy signed voting reform laws in 2022, allowing mail-in ballots to be counted up to five days before Election Day. This change aims to provide faster election results compared to previous years.

In addition to the governor's race, New Jersey voters will also decide on all 80 Assembly seats. The election has drawn national attention, with both parties viewing it as a referendum on current economic policies and governance.